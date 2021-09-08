Watch Live: Dr. Threlkeld to discuss Mu variant, Labor Day impact and the ‘COVID pill’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld holds a press conference to talk about COVID-19 as summer nears its end.

He will be discussing topics such as the mu variant, Labor Day’s impact on Baptist Memorial hospitals and the “COVID pill” Pfizer and Merck are developing.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

