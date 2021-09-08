Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Watch Live: Dr. Threlkeld to discuss Mu variant, Labor Day impact and the ‘COVID pill’

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld holds a press conference to talk about COVID-19 as summer nears its end.

He will be discussing topics such as the mu variant, Labor Day’s impact on Baptist Memorial hospitals and the “COVID pill” Pfizer and Merck are developing.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Beale Street mourns the loss of two well-known business owners
Beale Street mourns the loss of two well-known business owners
Tony Caldwell, a 17-year veteran of the Memphis Fire Department, died Sept. 6, 2021 after...
Memphis firefighter dies after contracting COVID-19 while recovering from cancer surgery
Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
2.85 kilos of fentanyl seized by Customs and Border Protection in Memphis
2.85 kilos of fentanyl seized by Customs and Border Protection in Memphis
Mississippi Highway Patrol
Two 3-year-olds among 6 dead in Labor Day weekend crashes, MHP says

Latest News

Gov. Asa Hutchinson/State of Arkansas
WATCH: Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson provides COVID-19 update
COVID-19 cases
Shelby County sees highest daily COVID-19 case count amid surge
University of Tennessee extends mask policy
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 8
Shelby County sees highest daily COVID-19 case count amid surge