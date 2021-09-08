DNA from dreadlock leads to armed robbery arrest nearly 3 years later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - DNA evidence pulled from an armed robbery scene three years ago has led to the arrest of a Memphis man.

Records show Jamarious Jones, was one of two suspects in an armed robbery at O’Reilly Auto Parts in December of 2018. Investigators say during the robbery, the victim attempted to defend himself and pulled one of Jones’s dreadlocks from his head.

The victim was shot in the chest after the incident.

Investigators with Memphis police collected the evidence and sent it to an FBI Laboratory for DNA analysis where Jones was confirmed to be a suspect in the case.

In October of 2020, an FBI task force also received a CrimeStoppers tip that Jones was the gunman in the robbery, according to the affidavit.

Jones is charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

Jones’ last court appearance was on September 8, 2021.

