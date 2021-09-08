Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

DNA from dreadlock leads to armed robbery arrest nearly 3 years later

Jamarious Jones
Jamarious Jones(Action News 5/MPD)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - DNA evidence pulled from an armed robbery scene three years ago has led to the arrest of a Memphis man.

Records show Jamarious Jones, was one of two suspects in an armed robbery at O’Reilly Auto Parts in December of 2018. Investigators say during the robbery, the victim attempted to defend himself and pulled one of Jones’s dreadlocks from his head.

The victim was shot in the chest after the incident.

Investigators with Memphis police collected the evidence and sent it to an FBI Laboratory for DNA analysis where Jones was confirmed to be a suspect in the case.

In October of 2020, an FBI task force also received a CrimeStoppers tip that Jones was the gunman in the robbery, according to the affidavit.

Jones is charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

Jones’ last court appearance was on September 8, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Beale Street mourns the loss of two well-known business owners
Beale Street mourns the loss of two well-known business owners
Tony Caldwell, a 17-year veteran of the Memphis Fire Department, died Sept. 6, 2021 after...
Memphis firefighter dies after contracting COVID-19 while recovering from cancer surgery
Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
Mississippi Highway Patrol
Two 3-year-olds among 6 dead in Labor Day weekend crashes, MHP says
2.85 kilos of fentanyl seized by Customs and Border Protection in Memphis
2.85 kilos of fentanyl seized by Customs and Border Protection in Memphis

Latest News

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 8
Shelby County sees highest daily COVID-19 case count amid surge
Ken Moody
Ken Moody exploring run for Shelby County mayor
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,934 new cases reported Wed.
Frances Adcock
Police: 79-year-old Germantown woman found safe