Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to impact children in the Mid-South

Students must where masks in Sheby County Schools
Students must where masks in Sheby County Schools(WMC)
By Camille Connor
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn, Little Rock, Arkansas. (WMC) - COVID-19 continues to impact children in the Mid-South at a higher rate than at any other point during the pandemic.

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital is currently treating 12 children for COVID-19. Seven of them are in the ICU. Five are on ventilators. None of the patients are vaccinated, even the ones who are eligible.

“It’s a physically and emotionally wearing time for everybody but I don’t want people to think that they can’t come to Le Bonheur and get the care that they need,” said Dr. Sandy Arnold, the Division Chief of Infectious Diseases at Le Bonheur Children’s.

In Arkansas the number of children hospitalized with the virus reached its highest point in August.

There were 129 hospitalizations compared to 76 in January during the state’s previous peak.

As the debate over masks in schools continues, Arkansas’ Bureau of Legislative Research conducted a survey of 180 school districts and compared districts with a full mask policy to districts without one.

“What we found in all cases was the percentage of students or employees with COVID or quarantines was higher in those schools that had no mask policy versus the schools that had the mask policy,” said July Holt, the Administrator of Research for the Arkansas Bureau of Legislative Research.

In Shelby County masks are currently required in schools after a federal judge temporarily blocked Governor Bill Lee’s executive order giving parents the choice to opt out.

“I think if we enforce masking, and we get people to wear masks properly, and try to limit children being around each other without masks on then it should help,” said Dr. Arnold, “What will actually happen in reality remains to be seen.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Beale Street mourns the loss of two well-known business owners
Beale Street mourns the loss of two well-known business owners
Tony Caldwell, a 17-year veteran of the Memphis Fire Department, died Sept. 6, 2021 after...
Memphis firefighter dies after contracting COVID-19 while recovering from cancer surgery
Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
2.85 kilos of fentanyl seized by Customs and Border Protection in Memphis
2.85 kilos of fentanyl seized by Customs and Border Protection in Memphis
Mississippi Highway Patrol
Two 3-year-olds among 6 dead in Labor Day weekend crashes, MHP says

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Health officials say spike in pregnant women deaths all among unvaccinated
Health officials say spike in pregnant women deaths all among unvaccinated
Health officials say spike in pregnant women deaths all among unvaccinated
WATCH: Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson provides COVID-19 update
WATCH: Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson provides COVID-19 update