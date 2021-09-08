Cool dry air firmly in place across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front moved through the area today bringing some brief cloud cover and a few brief showers. Now cool, dry air is streaming into the area behind the front where it will remain for the next few days.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows near 60.

FRIDAY: Sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny with highs near 90 and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday and will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower each day along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.