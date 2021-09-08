Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Cool dry air firmly in place across the Mid-South

By Ron Childers
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front moved through the area today bringing some brief cloud cover and a few brief showers. Now cool, dry air is streaming into the area behind the front where it will remain for the next few days.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows near 60.

FRIDAY: Sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny with highs near 90 and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday and will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower each day along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Beale Street mourns the loss of two well-known business owners
Beale Street mourns the loss of two well-known business owners
Tony Caldwell, a 17-year veteran of the Memphis Fire Department, died Sept. 6, 2021 after...
Memphis firefighter dies after contracting COVID-19 while recovering from cancer surgery
Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
2.85 kilos of fentanyl seized by Customs and Border Protection in Memphis
2.85 kilos of fentanyl seized by Customs and Border Protection in Memphis
Mississippi Highway Patrol
Two 3-year-olds among 6 dead in Labor Day weekend crashes, MHP says

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-September 8, 2021
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
A September cold front brings cooler air tonight
A massive plume of dust emerged off the coast in Africa back in June of 2020.
Breakdown: Why Saharan dust can decrease hurricane development