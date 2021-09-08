City of Memphis working to fill several vacant positions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You can’t miss them. “Help Wanted” signs are up at stores, restaurants, and businesses.

Right now, there are more jobs available in Tennessee than there are unemployed people in the state to fill them. The City of Memphis is looking to fill hundreds of jobs.

Those who thought the end of federal unemployment benefits would translate into a rush of people looking for work, were wrong.

“This year we’re having a hard time hiring enough people,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland told Action News 5 Tuesday. “And when the City of Memphis can’t fill vacant positions, it impacts how the city operates and the quality of life for Memphians.”

Grass at local parks, for example, is not getting cut as often. The division of Parks and Neighborhoods has 44 openings for crews and truck drivers.

Another 10 to 15 lifeguard jobs are open. Strickland says as a result, the city is unable to offer swim lessons and programs at all indoor pools. MATA has 85 openings, which is more than 16 percent of the public transit workforce. Has your trash and recyclables pick-up been slow or delayed? The Division of Solid Waste needs 49 full-time employees, including 37 drivers.

Strickland says there are few takers for these opportunities.

The fast spread of COVID-19 with the Delta variant is the main reason economists say the U.S. jobs report showed only 235,000 new jobs were added in August. The majority, 88 percent, were filled by men. 1.6 million women left the labor market at the start of the pandemic. Childcare, education, and hospitality are the fields affected most.

“We have almost half a million job openings in our state right now,” Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced in the first week of September.

Registered nurses and retails sales top the list of most advertised jobs. Next week, the state celebrates Tennessee Working Week. The goal is simple-- match job seekers with open positions.

“I hope if you’re looking for employment in this state, that you will engage with the opportunities that we’re providing this month to help you find what works just right for you,” Lee said.

Economists say another reason so many jobs are going unfilled is that job seekers want better pay and benefits. Health experts say if more people got the COVID-19 vaccine, that would help the process of getting Mid-Southerners back to work.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.