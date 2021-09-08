City of Memphis hit by worker shortage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is in need of more workers. Right now, hundreds of positions are currently open.

There are more jobs available in Tennessee than there are unemployed people in the state to fill them.

The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) center downtown needs to fill dozens of jobs.

The city says right now if a bus driver calls out, that route will not run for the day.

Those who thought the end of federal unemployment benefits would translate into a rush of people looking for work were wrong. Governor Bill Lee says there are almost half a million job openings in the state right now.

”I hope if you’re looking for employment in this state, that you will engage with the opportunities that we’re providing this month to help you find what works just right for you,” said Lee.

Vacancies are affecting how the City of Memphis is able to operate.

Grass at local parks, for example, is not getting cut as often. The division of Parks and Neighborhoods has 44 openings for crews and truck drivers.

MATA has 85 openings, which is more than 16 percent of the public transit workforce.

The Division of Solid Waste needs 49 full-time employees, including 37 drivers.

On Thursday, the City of Memphis is holding a hiring event at the Benjamin L Hooks library from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. There are also more city job fairs planned for later this month.

Next week, the state celebrates Tennessee Working Week with the goal of matching job seekers to employment.

