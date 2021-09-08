City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. announces campaign for gubernatorial race

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis city council member announced his bid for Tennessee governor this week.

Councilmember and Memphis native JB Smiley Jr. released a video launching his campaign into action.

Smiley’s campaign focuses on crime reduction, vaccinations and the lives and futures of young Tennesseans.

“I decided to run for Governor because right now – we have too many gunshots fired, not enough COVID shots given and too few shots for our young people to reach their potential,” said Smiley.

Middle Tennessee physician Dr. Jason Martin also announced his campaign for governor in late August.

Both Martin and Smiley are seeking the Democratic nomination and hope to challenge Lee’s bid for re-election.

