Best Life: Sweating away diabetes

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- More than one in three adults in the U.S. are pre-diabetic. About 70% of them will go on to develop type-two diabetes. If left untreated, diabetes can lead to complications such as heart disease, nerve damage, kidney failure, blindness and even amputations. However, lifestyle changes can reduce your diabetes risk. Ivanhoe has details on how one particular exercise can provide some of the greatest benefits.

About 34 million Americans are living with diabetes in the U.S. 88 million Americans are pre-diabetic, or on the verge of developing diabetes. But there are things pre-diabetics can do to stop diabetes in its tracks. In fact, new research from Michigan University has found strength training is an effective way to reduce diabetes risk. Exercises using resistance bands or free weights aids in weight loss and also in regulating blood sugar.

“If you’re not exercising and you’re gaining weight, your insulin needs don’t stay the same,” explained diabetic Kathleen Gagnier.

In the study, researchers found risk was significantly lower for those who stuck with the training at least 12 weeks. If you are a beginner to strength training, start small. Try exercises such as dumbbell deadlifts, Russian twists, and tricep dips and use lighter weights. Slowly work your way up to more weight as you get stronger.

A Mayo Clinic study has shown strength training can reduce someone’s risk of developing type-two diabetes as much as 32 percent. Studies have also shown that strength training can benefit those who have type-one diabetes, too.

Contributors to this news report include: Milvionne Chery, Producer; and Roque Correa, Editor.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

