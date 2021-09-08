3-year-old boy killed when nearly 150 rounds were fired into homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A 3-year-old boy was killed Tuesday night when several suspects fired nearly 150 rounds into a home.

WBTV reports his 4-year-old sister was grazed during the gunfire and is expected to survive.

The children were staying with their great-grandmother, Susie Whitley, who said she was going to go to sleep when the shooting started.

“At first, I thought, I thought I heard gunshots, but I really didn’t know. But then when I heard them hitting the door, I knew someone was shooting at my house,” Whitley said.

She said her granddaughter was screaming and yelling that 3-year-old Asiah Fiqueroia had been shot as she was trying to dial 911.

“When I went into his room, my grandson was in there, was holding him and he said, ‘Grandma, I think he’s gone.’ I didn’t want to believe it,” Whitley said.

The great-grandmother said the ambulance arrived quickly and took Asiah to the hospital, but he didn’t make it.

Asiah was going to be 4 years old in December. Whitley said he’s a nice and kind-hearted little boy who loved playing on his iPad.

WBTV obtained video of the shooting captured on a neighbor’s doorbell camera.

In the video you can see two cars driving up to the home. Once parked, the suspects got out of the car and gunfire erupted through the neighborhood.

WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some viewers.

“How can you wake up this morning knowing that your actions last night took the life of a 3-year-old, who will never get the opportunity to grow up and play, as you have?” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings said, speaking directly to the suspects.

Detectives believe this case is related to a string of several shootings related to two homicides.

Police also indicated the shootings have some relation to students at some high schools in the area and have increased law enforcement presence at those schools.

CMPD Maj. Ryan Butler said he needs the shooting “to be a call to everybody.”

“This is a situation where we have a very young, innocent child who has been taken from the community due to the actions of some individuals who have demonstrated complete disregard for the welfare of their fellow human being,” Butler said.

Police said there is some indication that other houses were struck in the shooting. Investigators have been walking around and talking to neighbors.

