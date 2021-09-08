3 teens arrested in car theft ring in West Memphis
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Three teenagers have been arrested in what the West Memphis Police Department is calling a car theft ring.
Investigators say two more teens are still on the run. They range in ages from 11 to 16.
Police were called to a car dealership Friday in reference to a report of cars being stolen off the lot. All the cars were recovered.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.
