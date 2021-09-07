Woman dies after shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is dead following a shooting in Memphis Monday evening.

The shooting happened at Ashwood Street and Knight Arnold Road.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries at the hospital.

No suspect information is currently available. The investigation is ongoing.

The victim has been pronounced deceased at the hospital. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 6, 2021

