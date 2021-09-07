Advertise with Us
Woman dies after shooting in Memphis

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is dead following a shooting in Memphis Monday evening.

The shooting happened at Ashwood Street and Knight Arnold Road.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries at the hospital.

No suspect information is currently available. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

