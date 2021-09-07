Advertise with Us
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about The Summit of the Saints an urban soul café late night experience. It is set to take place Friday, September 10 at Citadel of Deliverance located at 4350 Hacks Cross Road. It starts at 10 p.m. Click here for more information, including the line-up.

Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

