Tickets on sale soon for ‘Hamilton’ at the Orpheum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Broadway smash hit “Hamilton” returns to Memphis this winter with a two-week run at the Orpheum.

The award-winning musical, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is back in the Bluff City Dec. 21 through Jan. 2.

Single tickets go on sale Monday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. at orpheum-memphis.com, Ticketmaster.com and (901) 525-3000. The maximum purchase limit is eight tickets per account.

Prices range from $59 to $179 with a select number of premium seats from $299 for all performances. Details about a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances will be announced later.

“Hamilton” has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

