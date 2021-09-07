Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tennessee Poison Center warns of dangers in taking anti-parasitic drug for COVID-19

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Poison Center is warning people not to take the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin for COVID-19 after seeing an increase in calls from people having issues after taking the drug.

Though there are human uses of the drug approved, the Tennessee Poison Center says they’ve had 12 people call in just a single week due to taking the version of ivermectin approved for livestock and nearly all cases are related to COVID-19. TPC says all are experiencing varying but severe symptoms.

The drug is commonly used as a de-wormer in horses and livestock, and it’s become an increasingly popular treatment for COVID-19 in recent weeks. The FDA and the CDC both say livestock ivermectin should not be used to treat the virus.

The director of Tennessee Poison Center agrees.

“It can cause GI upset, it can cause neurological symptoms too. We’ve been seeing people who have been having altered mental states because of this come in, so this can be a serious ingestion,” said Tennessee Poison Center Director Dr. Rebecca Bruccoleri.

If you ever need assistance from the Tennessee Poison Center call the hotline at 1-800-222-1222. Again, health experts warn that ivermectin used for livestock can cause harmful side effects and that there’s little evidence it helps for COVID-19.

If you are interested in being prescribed ivermectin for human use, contact your doctor.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis businessman, restaurateur passes away
Prominent Memphis businessman, restaurateur passes away
Seth Henigan makes Tigers history in first start as Memphis quarterback
Seth Henigan makes Tigers history in first start as Memphis quarterback
Nicholls State University football team arrives at UofM's Holiday Inn, where they will be...
Memphis helping Nicholls State football team while campus recovers from Ida
Collierville police officer dies from COVID-19
Collierville police officer dies from COVID-19
Shamonica Matthews mugshot
Woman arrested for pointing gun at neighbor

Latest News

Mid-South health clinics work to make COVID-19 treatment more accessible
New survey reveals Mississippians views on COVID-19 policies
New survey reveals Mississippians views on COVID-19 policies
Holidays are always a time of concern for doctors during this pandemic. Though Shelby County...
Shelby County health leaders closely watching holiday COVID-19 data
Vaccination rates among Blacks and Hispanics in Tennessee last month grew at their fastest pace...
Vaccination rates among Blacks and Hispanics in Tennessee increased in August