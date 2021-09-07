Tennessee gas prices jump: Find the cheapest gas in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gas prices in Tennessee jumped 5 cents in the last week in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

AAA reports the increase made Labor Day weekend gas prices the state’s most expensive in the last seven years.

Year Tennessee Labor Day

Gas Prices 2014 $3.21 2015 $2.15 2016 $2.02 2017 $2.56 2018 $2.27 2019 $2.27 2020 $1.97 2021 $2.91

Right now, the average price for gas in Tennessee is $2.91, nearly 2 cents more than a month ago and 94 cents more than a year ago.

AAA report Tennessee is the ninth least expensive market for gas in the nation with 91 percent of the state’s gas stations offering prices below $3.

Elsewhere in the Mid-South, Mississippi gas prices are up just a cent from last week but flat compared with last month. In Arkansas, prices are down 4 cents from a month ago. Compared to last year, Mississippi is up 91 cents and Arkansas 92.

Hurricane Ida took more than 10 percent of the nation’s refinery capacity offline with no firm restart dates.

AAA reports the national gas price average has stabilized at $3.18, and while stock levels could tighten until refineries resume normal operations, the company says price fluctuation should be minimal because demand typically drops in the fall. Today’s national average is the same as last month but 96 cents more than a year ago.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Nashville ($2.98), Memphis ($2.94), Clarksville ($2.91)

Least expensive metro markets – Kingsport ($2.83), Morristown ($2.84), Chattanooga ($2.86)

