Suspect wanted in deadly hit and run in Memphis
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a hit and run in Memphis Saturday night.
The man was hit by a car while crossing Union Avenue.
The victim was left at the scene where he died. Police say the suspect was in a white four-door vehicle with tinted windows and possible damages to the hood,
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.