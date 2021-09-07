Advertise with Us
Suspect wanted in deadly hit and run in Memphis

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a hit and run in Memphis Saturday night.

The man was hit by a car while crossing Union Avenue.

The victim was left at the scene where he died. Police say the suspect was in a white four-door vehicle with tinted windows and possible damages to the hood,

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

