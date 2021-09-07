Advertise with Us
Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Southaven stabbing

Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Southaven stabbing
(Source: Southaven Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A man has been charged in a deadly stabbing in Southaven.

Keith Tucker, 43, is charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The stabbing happened Sunday morning on Cedarcrest Drive. When officers responded to the scene, they located two stabbing victims.

86-year-old Charles Tucker was dead at the scene and the other victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Southaven police say another individual on the scene was also taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

