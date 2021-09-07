Advertise with Us
St. Jude named benifitting charity for 2021 Mempho Music Festival

3rd annual Mempho Music Festival kicks off at Shelby Farms
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mempho Music Festival is getting ready to hit the stage at Memphis Botanic Garden this fall and, once again, it’s named St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as the benefitting charity partner.

This will be the fourth year the two have partnered together for the festival.

“We’re thankful for the generous commitment from Mempho Music Festival and grateful for the support that this event and the great city of Memphis will bring to make a difference for St. Jude kids,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “It’s inspiring to see how music can be used for good to impact future generations. Because of the support of generous donors and organizations, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital continues to accelerate research and advance treatments for kids everywhere with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.”

The 2021 Mempho Music Festival will be from October 1-3.

Headliners for this year’s festival include Widespread Panic on Friday and Saturday and The Avett Brothers on Sunday.

Organizers say proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result will be required for entry.

Mempho Music Festival will require attendees to show proof of the COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test result.(Mempho Music Festival)

For tickets and more information about the festival, visit MemphoFest.com.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

