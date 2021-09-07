Sea of Green planned to honor security guard killed in gas station shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The life of a security guard who was shot and killed while on duty in Memphis will be remembered with a special ceremony.
According to police, Alexander Redditt was shot on August 21 while working security at a gas station on Millbranch in Whitehaven.
His friends and family say he died a week later.
On Tuesday, Cobb Tactical Security and On Your Six Task Force are planning a Sea of Green to honor Redditt.
Fellow security officers, friends and family will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Exxon on Millbranch, where Redditt was shot, before holding a procession through the area.
Police arrested Darryle Tate for the shooting. They say he pulled a gun after a fight with Redditt at the gas station.
He is expected to appear back in court on September 17 for a mental evaluation.
