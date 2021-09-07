Over 1K new COVID-19 cases in Shelby Co., 451 are among children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 1,112 new COVID-19 cases, 451 of which are pediatric cases, with no additional deaths Tuesday morning.

SCHD says there are also 3,199 active pediatric cases-- 8,052 in total. Data show Tuesday’s seven-day rolling average is 727 cases per day.

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 7 (SCHD)

Coming off a holiday weekend, health officials are concerned with cases increasing over the next couple of weeks. The latest test positivity rate for the week ending on August 28 came in at 19% -- a 2.5% drop the previous week. But it’s still too high for the liking of health officials.

Hospitals are overwhelmed due to the current surge sweeping through the Mid-South.

Vaccinations in Shelby County are seeing a bit of uptake. The health department says the average vaccinations per day over the last seven days are over 1,500.

And the county says its 700,000 full vaccination goal is over 50% reached with 379,665 people fully vaccinated in the county.

Additional vaccine data is listed below:

470,518 total people vaccinated

90,853 people partially vaccinated

835,046 total vaccinations administered

10,962 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

Though children under 18 years of age account for nearly 40% of active cases in Shelby County, the group accounts for approximately 7% of the county’s vaccination total.

For more information on COVID-19 and vaccines in Shelby County, visit helbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

