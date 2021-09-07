Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Ole Miss enters Top 25 after win over Louisville

Mississippi running back Snoop Conner (24) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
Mississippi running back Snoop Conner (24) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA football game against Louisville on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ole Miss Rebels entered the top 25 in both AP and Coaches polls after a dominant win over Louisville on Monday night.

The Rebs dominated the Cardinals from beginning to end behind a dominant performance behind quarterback Matt Corral.

They were without head coach Lane Kiffin, who tested positive for COVID-19 days earlier, but that proved to be no problem for the offense as they won 43-24.

After beginning the season unranked, the Rebels are #20 in both polls.

Next up for Ole Miss is a matchup with Austin Peay at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, September 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis businessman, restaurateur passes away
Prominent Memphis businessman, restaurateur passes away
Beale Street mourns the loss of two well-known business owners
Beale Street mourns the loss of two well-known business owners
Nicholls State University football team arrives at UofM's Holiday Inn, where they will be...
Memphis helping Nicholls State football team while campus recovers from Ida
Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
Mississippi Highway Patrol
Two 3-year-olds among 6 dead in Labor Day weekend crashes, MHP says

Latest News

Nicholls State University football team arrives at UofM's Holiday Inn, where they will be...
Memphis helping Nicholls State football team while campus recovers from Ida
Seth Henigan makes Tigers history in first start as Memphis quarterback
Seth Henigan makes Tigers history in first start as Memphis quarterback
Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin test positive for COVID-19
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin tests positive for COVID-19
Penny on trail of another top recruiting target for 2022