Mid-South health clinics work to make COVID-19 treatment more accessible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hospitalizations remain at critical levels across the Mid-South.

Relief could partially come from a treatment that helps prevent severe COVID-19 illness or even worse.

“Monoclonal antibodies have been a key player, major player in decreasing death from COVID. The numbers of people who would die without it would be higher than we can count,” said Dr. Reginique Green with Christ Community Health.

Green says the treatment of monoclonal antibodies or man-made proteins to fight the virus should be administered to those with a positive COVID-19 test who have had mild symptoms for 10 days or less, and those with high risk of getting more serious symptoms. The treatment should also be administered to people over the age of 65 or those with comorbidities.

These life-saving treatments are offered in 12 locations in Memphis and Tipton County.

But while there are multiple options in the medical district and East Memphis, other communities like Whitehaven, South Memphis, and Orange Mound don’t have any treatment centers.

“My concern is that the underserved communities have the worse cases of COVID because of diabetes, immune suppression and different type of chronic diseases, obesity and they are the ones that would most likely need it and would benefit the most,” Green said.

Local health clinics have been trying to figure out ways to make the treatment more accessible.

Christ Community Health specializes in working in medically underserved areas, but efforts to offer potentially life-saving treatment have been delayed due to staffing shortages.

The clinic has been so overwhelmed with administering COVID-19 tests and vaccines that there simply aren’t enough medical professionals to provide the treatment.

Green says she hopes her clinics will be able to provide the treatment in the future.

“I think the answer for sure is to be vaccinated and if you are eligible for a booster if it is time to get your booster vaccination. And to wear your mask, socially distance, and as soon as you have any symptoms to isolate and contact the doctor,” Green said to do in the meantime.

Monoclonal antibody treatment is free. Here is a list of monoclonal antibody treatment locations in Shelby and Tipton counties:

Baptist Memorial Hospital 901-227-7070 6019 Walnut Grove Rd. Memphis, TN 38120

Baptist Memorial Hospital Tipton 901-227-7070 1995 US-51 S. Covington, TN 38019

Bellevue Clinic 901-729-2708 333 S. Bellevue Blvd. Memphis, TN 38104

BMG Wolf River Pharmacy 817-572-0009 8040 Wolf River Blvd. Ste. 200 Germantown, TN 38138

Hope Primary Care, PLLC 901-512-4632 5658 S. Rex Rd. #200 Memphis, TN 38119

Meritan 901-766-0600 345 Adams Ave. Memphis, TN 38103

Methodist Minor Medical Center - Hacks Cross 901-516-2255 8071 Winchester Rd. Memphis, TN 38125

Methodist University Hospital 901-516-2255 1265 Union Ave. Memphis, TN 38104

People First Urgent & Primary Care 901-873-0930 6490 Memphis Arlington Rd. Bartlett, TN 38135

Regional One Medical Center 901-515-4636 877 Jefferson Ave. Memphis, TN 38103

St Jude Children’s Research Hospital 866-278-5833 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105

ZupMed 901-701-7010 4576 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN

