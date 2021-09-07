Memphis police searching for missing 10-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a missing boy.

Ten-year-old Jordan Morton was last seen Monday, September 6 in the 2600 block of Dromedary at around 5:30 p.m.

Jordan is 4′0″ and weighs 80 pounds. He has short hair. Jordan was last seen wearing a gray shirt and green shorts with white stripes.

Police say Jordan is possibly riding a green bike.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Memphis Police Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.