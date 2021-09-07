Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis police searching for missing 10-year-old boy

Memphis police searching for missing 10-year-old boy
Memphis police searching for missing 10-year-old boy(Source: Memphis Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a missing boy.

Ten-year-old Jordan Morton was last seen Monday, September 6 in the 2600 block of Dromedary at around 5:30 p.m.

Jordan is 4′0″ and weighs 80 pounds. He has short hair. Jordan was last seen wearing a gray shirt and green shorts with white stripes.

Police say Jordan is possibly riding a green bike.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Memphis Police Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis businessman, restaurateur passes away
Prominent Memphis businessman, restaurateur passes away
FILE
Fatal Crash: One dead and another injured
Shamonica Matthews mugshot
Woman arrested for pointing gun at neighbor
Collierville police officer dies from COVID-19
Collierville police officer dies from COVID-19
A police car.
One shot, dead at warehouse

Latest News

Beale Street mourns the loss of two well-known business owners
Beale Street mourns the loss of two well-known business owners
Mid-South health clinics work to make COVID-19 treatment more accessible
Police lights.
Suspect wanted in deadly hit and run in Memphis
High pressure will keep us dry and sunny again tomorrow. A weak cold front will bring mainly...
A clear and cool night followed by more sun and low humidity tomorrow