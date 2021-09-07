Advertise with Us
Memphis high school student identified as shooting victim

(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Fairley High School student has been identified as the 17-year-old victim killed in a shooting last week.

Memphis police say Andre Smith was shot and killed on August 31 on Joubert Ave. near Riverside Blvd.

Fairley High shared a picture of Smith on Facebook sending condolences to his family.

A 16-year-old is accused in Smith’s death. The suspect’s identity has not been released due to his/her juvenile status.

With great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved Bulldog, Andre Smith. He was a part of the Fairley High School graduating class of 2022. Our thoughts are with his family during this time.

Posted by Fairley High School on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

