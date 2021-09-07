Memphis high school student identified as shooting victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Fairley High School student has been identified as the 17-year-old victim killed in a shooting last week.

Memphis police say Andre Smith was shot and killed on August 31 on Joubert Ave. near Riverside Blvd.

Fairley High shared a picture of Smith on Facebook sending condolences to his family.

A 16-year-old is accused in Smith’s death. The suspect’s identity has not been released due to his/her juvenile status.

With great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved Bulldog, Andre Smith. He was a part of the Fairley High School graduating class of 2022. Our thoughts are with his family during this time. Posted by Fairley High School on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

