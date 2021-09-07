Memphis high school student identified as shooting victim
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Fairley High School student has been identified as the 17-year-old victim killed in a shooting last week.
Memphis police say Andre Smith was shot and killed on August 31 on Joubert Ave. near Riverside Blvd.
Fairley High shared a picture of Smith on Facebook sending condolences to his family.
A 16-year-old is accused in Smith’s death. The suspect’s identity has not been released due to his/her juvenile status.
