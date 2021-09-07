Memphis City Council committee votes to appoint committee to study Memphis, Shelby County government consolidation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis City Council committee meeting resulted in a small update as the push to consolidate Memphis and Shelby County governments continues.
The Memphis City Council’s Personnel and Government Affairs Committee voted to appoint a study committee that will have 90 days to research the benefits of a consolidated government.
The Shelby County Commission will have to approve the vote before the study committee can kick off research.
If approved, the committee will be tasked with deciding if a charter commission should be formed, which would draft a new charter for consolidated government.
