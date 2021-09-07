Advertise with Us
Memphis City Council committee votes to appoint committee to study Memphis, Shelby County government consolidation

By Parker King
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis City Council committee meeting resulted in a small update as the push to consolidate Memphis and Shelby County governments continues.

The Memphis City Council’s Personnel and Government Affairs Committee voted to appoint a study committee that will have 90 days to research the benefits of a consolidated government.

The Shelby County Commission will have to approve the vote before the study committee can kick off research.

If approved, the committee will be tasked with deciding if a charter commission should be formed, which would draft a new charter for consolidated government.

