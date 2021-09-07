Memphis City Council committee votes to appoint committee to study Memphis, Shelby County government consolidation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis City Council committee meeting resulted in a small update as the push to consolidate Memphis and Shelby County governments continues.

The Memphis City Council’s Personnel and Government Affairs Committee voted to appoint a study committee that will have 90 days to research the benefits of a consolidated government.

Shelby County Commission will have to approve this in order for the study committee to be formed. If approved, the committee will be tasked with deciding if a charter commission should be formed, which would draft a new charter for consolidated government. — Parker King (@King_Reports) September 7, 2021

The Shelby County Commission will have to approve the vote before the study committee can kick off research.

If approved, the committee will be tasked with deciding if a charter commission should be formed, which would draft a new charter for consolidated government.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.