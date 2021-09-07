Man indicted in crash that killed woman, injured 2 others in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been indicted in a vehicle crash that killed one person and injured two others, including a five-year-old boy in Memphis.

Earnest Brown, Jr., 46, was indicted on counts of vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, driving under the influence, and reckless driving.

The accident happened August 15, 2020. According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Brown was driving at a high rate of speed westbound on West Brooks Road when he disregarded a stop sign at Ford Road. He crashed into another vehicle at the intersection.

The driver of the second car, 24-year-old Kanisha Dandridge was pronounced dead a the scene. 30-year-old Jordan Campbell was a front-seat passenger and was critically injured. The five-year-old boy was treated at a hospital.

Investigators say they found a crumpled 16-oz. beer can in the front seat floorboard of Brown’s vehicle.

Brown was released from jail on a $100,000 bond.

