Low humidity continues, dry stretch of weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s an abnormally cool morning with temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s. With dry air and full sunshine, high temperatures will be near 90 this afternoon. Thankfully, humidity will still be low so it won’t feel muggy. Low temperatures will drop to the lower to mid 60s under a clear sky tonight.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 89 degrees. Winds: North at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the 60s. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will start off sunny, but more clouds will move in during the afternoon with a cold front. This front will bring little to no rain, but it will drop temperatures and help deliver another dose of dry air. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the lower 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in upper 50s to lower 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: The weekend forecast looks dry and partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s Saturday and lower 90s Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

