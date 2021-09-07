Advertise with Us
Father, 2 sons accused of kidnaping, assaulting family member

Abraham Aguilar, Joel Aguilar, Arturo Aguilar
Abraham Aguilar, Joel Aguilar, Arturo Aguilar(Action News 5/MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A father and his two sons are facing charges after police found a man beaten and bound in the driveway of their home in Parkway Village.

Further investigation uncovered the man was a family member of the suspects Abraham, Arturo and Joel Aguilar.

According to an affidavit, officers found the man completely tied up from his arms to his ankles with straps and belts. Officers say the victim also had some swelling to his face and a protruding eyeball.

The victim reportedly told officers he had been kicked out of the home on Wooddale Avenue and was attempting to make amends with his father Abraham and his two brothers Arturo and Joel.

He was left in the driveway for two hours, according to the affidavit.

Investigators say the suspects came out of the home to talk to the officers saying they tied the victim up because he was drunk and tried to assault his father.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Aguilars are charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

