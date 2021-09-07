Advertise with Us
Dry weather pattern continues through the weekend

By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High temperatures will be near 90 this afternoon with full sunshine. Thankfully, humidity will remain low. Winds will be variable at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the mid 60s. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Some clouds will move through Wednesday with a cold front. There could be a sprinkle or stray shower, but most areas will stay dry. It will drop temperatures and help deliver another dose of less humid air. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the lower 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in upper 50s to lower 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: More dry weather is expected with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Saturday and lower 90s Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

