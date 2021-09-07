Disturbance in the Gulf will likely head northeast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We have been watching a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that has been near the northern Yucatan Peninsula. Although disorganized the disturbance has produced showers and thunderstorms over parts of Mexico.

Disturbance expected to drift toward the Florida panhandle (WMC First Alert Weather)

As of this afternoon the disturbance continues to drift to the northeast and could have impacts on the Florida panhandle this week. People along the panhandle of Florida and southern parts of Georgia could could see heavy rain and thunderstorms whether it makes it to tropical depression or storm status or not.

The chances with the disturbance has slightly improved from a 30% chance of development in the next 48 hours to a 40% chance of development through the next five days. Either way this disturbance bears watching especially along the Gulf Coast. The storm is expected to move over parts of Florida and move into the Atlantic, where it could develop even more.

Hurricane Larry continues to churn in the Atlantic as a strong Category 3 packing sustained winds of 115 mph and is moving northwest at 9 mph. Hurricane Larry will thankfully pass to the east of Bermuda and may be weaker, a category 2 by the time it passes east of the island on Thursday. The storm is still close enough to Bermuda that it will likely bring heavy swells and gusty wind. A tropical storm warning has been issued for the island. The storm is not expected to impact the US directly but heavy surfs and rip currents will be possible along the east coast

Hurricane Larry latest track (WMC First Alert Weather)

We are headed toward the peak of hurricane season and the First Alert weather team will be monitoring the tropics.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.