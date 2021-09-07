Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend

Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend
Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend(Marshall Academy Baseball)
By Josh Carter
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - The daughter of a Holly Springs baseball coach has died after being involved in a wreck over Labor Day weekend.

The news was announced on the Marshall Academy Facebook page detailing the “terrible car accident” the Branch family endured on September 4.

Bruce Branch is the athletic director at Marshall Academy, as well as the school’s baseball coach.

His daughter, Janie, was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, but succumbed to her injuries. She was 3 years old.

“Let’s stand in the gap for a huge and beloved part of our Marshall family. Our biggest little Patriot cheerleader needs all our love, and we must wrap our arms around Bruce and Abby and Britton and Wills as they face what they must face,” the Facebook post read. “Janie girl is now in the arms of Jesus. May flights of angels sing her to her rest.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family and has raised nearly $50,000.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis businessman, restaurateur passes away
Prominent Memphis businessman, restaurateur passes away
Beale Street mourns the loss of two well-known business owners
Beale Street mourns the loss of two well-known business owners
Tony Caldwell, a 17-year veteran of the Memphis Fire Department, died Sept. 6, 2021 after...
Memphis firefighter dies after contracting COVID-19 while recovering from cancer surgery
Nicholls State University football team arrives at UofM's Holiday Inn, where they will be...
Memphis helping Nicholls State football team while campus recovers from Ida
Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant

Latest News

Ivermectin
Mid-South poison control centers seeing increased calls for ivermectin
City of Memphis working to fill several vacant positions
Hardeman County Correctional Facility (SOURCE: TDOT)
Inmate dies after altercations at Hardeman County Correctional Facility
Sea of green honors Memphis security guard killed in gas station shooting
Sea of green honors Memphis security guard killed in gas station shooting
Liberty Bowl Tigers Stadium
Mid-South football stadiums packed amid surge in COVID-19 cases