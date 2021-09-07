Approaching cold front will keep dry air in place this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mild and dry pattern is in place across the Mid-South and an cold front Wednesday will keep that pattern in place for the rest of the week.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Southwest wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light North wind and lows near 60.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be sunny each day along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny with high temperatures near 90 and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s and lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy each day with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

