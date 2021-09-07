Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Approaching cold front will keep dry air in place this week

By Ron Childers
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mild and dry pattern is in place across the Mid-South and an cold front Wednesday will keep that pattern in place for the rest of the week.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Southwest wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light North wind and lows near 60.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be sunny each day along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny with high temperatures near 90 and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s and lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy each day with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis businessman, restaurateur passes away
Prominent Memphis businessman, restaurateur passes away
Beale Street mourns the loss of two well-known business owners
Beale Street mourns the loss of two well-known business owners
Nicholls State University football team arrives at UofM's Holiday Inn, where they will be...
Memphis helping Nicholls State football team while campus recovers from Ida
Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
Mississippi Highway Patrol
Two 3-year-olds among 6 dead in Labor Day weekend crashes, MHP says

Latest News

Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-September 7, 2021
Disturbance expected to drift toward the Florida panhandle
Disturbance in the Gulf will likely head northeast
Hurricane Ida knocked down many trees in Prairieville, La.
Ida death toll in La. climbs to 15
Weather
Spencer's Forecast