2.85 kilos of fentanyl seized by Customs and Border Protection in Memphis

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large quantity of fentanyl was seized by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Memphis.

Officers seized 2.85 kilos of fentanyl at an express consignment hub. According to the area port director, the shipment had the potential to overdose or kill 1.425 million people. The shipment came from Michoacan, Mexico.

CBP officers examined a package, described in paperwork by the shipper, as “wood crafts art and technique of making.” The shipment consisted of unvarnished wooden boxes with hinged lids inside of wooden crafts, including a small rolling pin.

An x-ray showed anomalies within two of the boxes. An inspection of the linings of the display boxes showed an off-white powdery substance. A CBP K9 gave a positive indication that the shipment contained narcotics. A field test tentatively displayed the properties of fentanyl and the CBP lab confirmed.

“This might seem like a small seizure from a little handicraft gift box,” said Acting Area Port Director Benjamin Canfield, “but if we look at those DEA numbers, this had the potential to overdose or kill 1.425 million people. That’s a lot of poison to be shipped to a residence in southeast Houston. I’m proud of my officers and the work they do every shift to stop these substances from reaching the wrong hands.

According to the DEA, drug trafficking organizations usually distribute fentanyl by kilogram.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

