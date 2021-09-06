Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

What we need to know about the Mu variant

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.”

The World Health Organization said it could have the ability to evade the immunity people get from vaccines.

Epidemiologists said the Mu variant, which was first discovered in Colombia back in January, has now been detected in 47 states including Alabama.

Researchers said so far, the only states without reported cases are Nebraska, Vermont, and South Dakota.

Doctors admit there is still a lot they don’t know about this new variant but have said that the more people who get vaccinated, the fewer opportunities the virus has to mutate.

Chief Medical Advisor to the President, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said he doesn’t want to downplay the risks of the Mu variant, but said he does not think it’s an immediate threat.

“There are isolates of the Mu variant in this country. The thing that is telling us it isn’t an immediate issue right now is that the Delta variant continues to be profoundly dominant in this country. More than 99% of the isolates in this country are Delta. So, Delta seems to be pushing out all the other variants,” Dr. Fauci explained.

The World Health Organization said in its weekly bulletin that further studies would need to be done on the Mu variant to see if it can get around immune defenses to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis businessman, restaurateur passes away
Prominent Memphis businessman, restaurateur passes away
Nicholls State University football team arrives at UofM's Holiday Inn, where they will be...
Memphis helping Nicholls State football team while campus recovers from Ida
Seth Henigan makes Tigers history in first start as Memphis quarterback
Seth Henigan makes Tigers history in first start as Memphis quarterback
Beale Street mourns the loss of two well-known business owners
Beale Street mourns the loss of two well-known business owners
Collierville police officer dies from COVID-19
Collierville police officer dies from COVID-19

Latest News

3rd annual Mempho Music Festival kicks off at Shelby Farms
St. Jude named benifitting charity for 2021 Mempho Music Festival
Abraham Aguilar, Joel Aguilar, Arturo Aguilar
Father, 2 sons accused of kidnaping, assaulting family member
Alexander Redditt
Sea of Green planned to honor security guard killed in gas station shooting
Nicholls State University football team arrives at UofM's Holiday Inn, where they will be...
Memphis helping Nicholls State football team while campus recovers from Ida
Alexander Redditt
Sea of Green planned to honor security guard killed in gas station shooting