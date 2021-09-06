Tennessee health officials, hospitals concerned with holiday weekend impact on COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department confirmed 694 new COVID-19 cases Sunday -- along with 270 new cases among children.

Cases are still high but the weekly positivity rate fell 2.3% from the previous week.

Some of the numbers are certainly encouraging; they suggest things are beginning to level off from the highs that we’ve been seeing. But some of the numbers are also concerning and suggest there’s much more work to do.

In Arkansas and Mississippi, COVID-19 cases have fallen. In fact, Arkansas just hit a near five-week low in hospitalizations.

But Tennessee reached a new record high in hospitalizations this past week.

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey says close to 90% of those hospitalized across the state are unvaccinated.

Piercey says the state is averaging close to 7,700 new cases a day with 38.5% of new cases among children.

And Tennessee now leads the nation in COVID-19 cases per capita, according to the CDC.

“That makes us all very concerned and we’re particularly interested in the health and well-being of our children,” said Gov. Bill Lee.

With Tennessee hospitals crowded right now, many are concerned about the impact of the Labor Day holiday with people gathering for different celebrations.

The Tennessee Hospital Association wrote an open letter... asking everyone to mask up and get vaccinated.

They say they wanted to speak in one unified voice to say that vaccination is safe and the most effective way to reduce hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

As we mentioned, the numbers are concerning and encouraging.

While some hospital systems like Methodist Le Bonheur say they’ve seen record hospitalizations this past week others like Baptist say they’re beginning to see their numbers level off a bit.

Of course, everyone will be watching what impact Labor Day has on those numbers.

