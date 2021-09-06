Advertise with Us
Taste of Fall with low humidity all week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Behind yesterday’s cold front, humidity has dropped significantly. Clouds cleared overnight so we will have full sunshine today. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. It will be clear tonight with low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 87 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 90 and lows in the low to mid 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the low to mid 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s. Humidity will be low all week.

THIS WEEKEND: This weekend looks dry and partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s Saturday and lower 90s Sunday.

