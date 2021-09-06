Shelby County health leaders closely watching holiday COVID-19 data

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Holidays are always a time of concern for doctors during this pandemic.

Though Shelby County doctors say we went into this holiday weekend with a slightly better outlook than before, it’s nothing to claim victory over.

Monday, Shelby County recorded another 643 COVID-19 cases in the county. More than 7,300 people are infected with the virus right now.

Baptist infectious disease specialist, Dr. Steve Threlkeld, says the only thing we should be cured from at this point in the pandemic is overconfidence.

“When we were down to 10 patients in the hospital, we were celebrating pretty widely to getting back to normal life,” Threlkeld said. “When you look back, the Delta variant was knocking on our doorstep even when we were celebrating.”

Now, with the highly contagious COVID-19 variant, the main strain in the Mid-South, causing a new peak in the pandemic, doctors worried going into Labor Day weekend.

It’s a different picture now than from the July Fourth weekend, when positivity rates were at nearly six percent and the average daily case count at around 80. On Labor Day, our last recorded positivity rate was at 19 percent and case counts averaging 697 a day.

Both are improvements from a week ago, but a long way from where we came.

“I think it’s way too high and if it drops 10 percent, that’s a nice encouragement,” Threlkeld said. “It tells us to keep going. It does not tell us to relax in any way.”

Threlkeld says it will take two to four weeks to know if the holiday weekend had any kind of effect on case totals and hospitalizations.

Last week, Shelby County saw the most people hospitalized with COVID-19 ever at 721. Threlkeld says he’s starting to see a slight leveling off of hospitalizations.

“We still have 37 people in the ICUs,” Threlkeld said. “In the city, we’ve had quite a few deaths. We’re at that point where a lot of people have been in the hospital for a long time, so you’ll see that mortality curve go up even as cases have peaked.”

Labor Day is just the start of holiday celebrations as we head into fall. The holiday season is right around the corner. Threlkeld says if you didn’t get vaccinated before Labor Day, do it now so you’ll be fully protected for future holiday gatherings.

Tennessee reports 90 percent of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are among the unvaccinated. Click here to find a vaccination location in Shelby County.

