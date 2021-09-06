No option to opt out of mask wearing in schools for now

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When Shelby County students return from the Labor Day holiday weekend, masks will be required in all school buildings. Tuesday will be the first day students return to class since a temporary restraining order was put on Governor Bill Lee’s executive order allowing parents to opt their children out of wearing masks in class.

In just the few short weeks since school opened for the year, the issue of masks has been a back and forth ordeal for many Shelby County school districts. First, a county health directive mandating masks in schools.

Second, an executive order by the governor allowing parents to opt their kids out of that mandate.

Now, a restraining order of that executive order. Things could change again for districts as that restraining order, for now, is temporary.

“It means this preliminary round has been won by the plaintiffs,” University of Memphis law professor Steve Mulroy said.

A temporary restraining order is allowing Governor Bill Lee’s executive order to not be enforceable in Shelby County.

Federal District Judge Sheryl Lippman responded to a lawsuit brought about by two Shelby County families with children with disabilities claiming Lee’s executive order allowing parents to opt their children out of mandated masks in schools infringes on the American with Disabilities Act.

Mulroy said this means the judge sees merit in the plaintiffs’ claims.

[Judge Lippman] hasn’t come to a final decision yet but it’s at least likely enough that it makes sense to freeze everything in place until there’s time for a further hearing and consideration,” Mulroy said.

Now families are being told, again, students must be masked in schools in accordance with the current Shelby County Health Directive.

The Shelby County Health Department said the ruling reaffirms the Shelby County mask mandate for all indoor public areas.

In a statement the Department, in part, said: “Health Order No. 25 is deemed necessary to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, including among school students, many of whom are not yet eligible for vaccination. The Health Department sought partnership with the schools and school districts prior to implementing its order, and it stands ready to assist schools and daycares to make their facilities safer for children and the adults who work there.”

The issue not over for school districts though as the restraining order is set to expire on September 17.

“The judge will either convert that temporary restraining order into a longer term preliminary injunction which could last weeks or months until there’s an actual full trial on the merits or lift the temporary restraining order and say the governor’s order can take effect,” Mulroy said.

A hearing on this case will be take place on Thursday according to Judge Lippman’s ruling.

Many Shelby County School districts told Action news 5 they are aware of the temporary restraining order and starting Tuesday masks will be mandatory in school. You can see which districts have responded to our request for comment here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.