Memphis businessman, restaurateur passes away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis businessman and restaurateur has died.

Tommy Peters had a history of working in the entertainment industry.

Peters was the president of the Beale Street Blues Company and the owner of B.B. King’s Blues Club, Lafayette’s Music Room, and more. B.B. King’s opened in 1991 and blues fans come for live music and food in its listening room.

Peters died Saturday, Sept 5. He was 66 years old.

