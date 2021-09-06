Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis businessman, restaurateur passes away

Memphis businessman, restaurateur passes away
Memphis businessman, restaurateur passes away(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis businessman and restaurateur has died.

Tommy Peters had a history of working in the entertainment industry.

Peters was the president of the Beale Street Blues Company and the owner of B.B. King’s Blues Club, Lafayette’s Music Room, and more. B.B. King’s opened in 1991 and blues fans come for live music and food in its listening room.

Peters died Saturday, Sept 5. He was 66 years old.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

FILE
Fatal Crash: One dead and another injured
Shamonica Matthews mugshot
Woman arrested for pointing gun at neighbor
Collierville police officer dies from COVID-19
Collierville police officer dies from COVID-19
A police car.
One shot, dead at warehouse
Traffic Alert: Intersection closure due to investigation

Latest News

Holidays are always a time of concern for doctors during this pandemic. Though Shelby County...
Shelby County health leaders closely watching holiday COVID-19 data
Vaccination rates among Blacks and Hispanics in Tennessee last month grew at their fastest pace...
Vaccination rates among Blacks and Hispanics in Tennessee increased in August
There will be so many things to view in the night sky this month, from planets to comets
Breakdown: Why September is a good month to look up
Flood victim Kellen Burrow-Vaughn
Bike procession held to honor 2-year-old Tennessee flood victim