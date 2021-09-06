Advertise with Us
Man shot at Weaver Cove

Police lights.
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting Sunday evening.

Police say one man was shot at Weaver Cove and he has been transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers say the suspect is known, but they are not in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

