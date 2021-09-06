Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Former Tennessee vaccine director files lawsuit against state in dog muzzle investigation

Dog muzzle mailed to Dr. Michelle Fiscus
Dog muzzle mailed to Dr. Michelle Fiscus(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Tennessee vaccine director says she wants to clear her name and is now suing the state in federal court.

Dr. Michelle Fiscus was fired after lawmakers objected to her promoting COVID-19 vaccinations for teenagers and offering ways to get them without parental consent.

Her lawsuit claims she couldn’t have sent herself a muzzle from an account listed in a state investigation.

The Tennessee Department of Homeland Security investigation shows the package with the muzzle was sent from an Amazon account using a credit card both of which were in her name.

Her attorney claims the credit card had been lost and canceled for more than a year.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

FILE
Fatal Crash: One dead and another injured
Shamonica Matthews mugshot
Woman arrested for pointing gun at neighbor
A police car.
One shot, dead at warehouse
Collierville police officer dies from COVID-19
Collierville police officer dies from COVID-19
Traffic Alert: Intersection closure due to investigation

Latest News

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 6
COVID-19: Over 3,000 active pediatric cases identified in Shelby County
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 5,781 new cases reported Mon.
When Shelby County students return from the Labor Day holiday weekend, masks will be required...
No option to opt-out of mask-wearing in schools for now
Tennessee health officials, hospitals concerned with holiday weekend impact on COVID-19