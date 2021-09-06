Former Tennessee vaccine director files lawsuit against state in dog muzzle investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Tennessee vaccine director says she wants to clear her name and is now suing the state in federal court.

Dr. Michelle Fiscus was fired after lawmakers objected to her promoting COVID-19 vaccinations for teenagers and offering ways to get them without parental consent.

Her lawsuit claims she couldn’t have sent herself a muzzle from an account listed in a state investigation.

The Tennessee Department of Homeland Security investigation shows the package with the muzzle was sent from an Amazon account using a credit card both of which were in her name.

Her attorney claims the credit card had been lost and canceled for more than a year.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.