A dry stretch of weather & low humidity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The cold front that moved through yesterday allowed for cooler temperatures today and a drop in humidity. High pressure will build in and keep us dry but another cold front will move in mid-week. It will produce an increase in clouds and little if any rain at all but it will reinforce the cooler drier air. Temperatures will drop behind the front.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s and a northeast wind near 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in upper 80s and a light northeast winds.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with light southerly winds and lows in the mid 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the low to mid 60s. Thursday will be sunny and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs both days in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s. Humidity will stay low all week.

THIS WEEKEND: This weekend looks dry and partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s Saturday and lower 90s Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.