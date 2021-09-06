COVID-19: Over 3,000 active pediatric cases identified in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 643 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths across the county within the last 24 hours.

The health department says there are also 187 newly confirmed pediatric cases.

There are over 7,000 active cases in Shelby County and nearly 3,000 are among children.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the health department has reported the following case/death totals:

129,527 total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases

21,014 pediatric cases cumulative cases

1,417,576 total COVID-19 tests performed

1,905 COVID-19 deaths

The health department is also keeping track of vaccination rates in the county.

Within the last seven days, nearly 11,900 vaccinations were reported.

Vaccinations peaked at the end of March and dramatically fell over the next few months. But began picking up again by August as the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread rapidly.

There are currently 378,680 people vaccinated but the county is hoping to get that number up to 700,000 to reach “herd immunity.”

Additional vaccine data for Shelby County is pictured below:

Shelby County COVID-19 Vaccine Counts - September 6 (SCHD)

For more information and data on COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.