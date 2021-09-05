Woman arrested for pointing gun at neighbor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to to an aggravated assault call Friday.

According to the affidavit, Shamonica Matthews was involved in an argument with her neighbor over the placement of a trash can.

The report says that Matthews told the neighbor “I got something for you,” and went back into her house. When Matthews came back she had a handgun.

According to the affidavit, Matthews charged the handgun, ejecting a round when doin so and then pointed the gun at the neighbor’s head.

The report says that after this incident the police were called and after receiving consent to search Matthews’ residence officers found a Keltec PF9 9mm handgun in the kitchen. Officers also found a live round in the neighbor’s driveway.

According to the affidavit, the live round matched the ammo loaded in the gun found in Matthews’s house.

Matthews is charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.