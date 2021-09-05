Advertise with Us
Traffic Alert: Intersection closure due to investigation

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department says the intersection of Third Street and Weaver Road is closed.

Police say this is due to an ongoing investigation.

The intersection will remain closed for an unspecified amount of time and officers advise using an alternate route.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

