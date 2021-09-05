Tracking the tropics: Disturbance moving towards Gulf

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over portions of Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula.

Locally heavy rains are likely to continue Sunday over that area.

The system is forecast to move northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico later Sunday, then move slowly northward or northeastward over the western or central Gulf of Mexico where environmental conditions will be marginally conducive for tropical cyclone formation (30%), and some slow development is possible while the system moves across the Gulf of Mexico through the middle of the week.

The First Alert weather team will continue to monitor potential developments of this disturbance.

Meanwhile, Larry remains a powerful Category 3 hurricane Sunday morning with winds of 120 mph as it moves across the Atlantic.

The system has a warm, well-defined eye with a large diameter of around 40 miles.

Larry is expected to continue moving northwestward for the next several days and the hurricane is still expected to make its closest approach to Bermuda near the end of this week, but it remains too early to pinpoint how close it will come to the island.

Hurricane Larry track from the National Hurricane Center as of 7 AM CT Sunday, September 5, 2021 (WMC)

Even if the center passes east of Bermuda as forecast, it could still be large enough to produce some impacts on the island.

Larry will indirectly impact the East Coast of the United States as large swells from the storm are expected to reach the coast around midweek. These swells will likely cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, and beachgoers and other interests along these coasts are urged to follow the advice of lifeguards and local officials through the upcoming week.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.