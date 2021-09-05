Scattered showers and storms today with dry weather to follow for Labor Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front moving into the Mid-South will bring showers and thunderstorms for some today. Not everyone will see rain on Sunday but we all will feel more comfortable behind the front with lower humidity levels for Labor Day and most of next week.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers early, otherwise Partly Cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 80s.

THIS WEEK: Humidity levels will drop thanks to Sunday’s front. Labor Day will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the mid 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny each day with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

TROPICS: While major Hurricane Larry will stay out to sea, large swells from the storm are expected to reach the east coast of the United States around midweek. These swells will likely cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, and beachgoers and other interests along these coasts are urged to follow the advice of lifeguards and local officials through the upcoming week.

Erin Thomas - Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.