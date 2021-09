MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a call about a shooting at an abandoned warehouse.

Police say the warehouse is on Lamar Avenue and one man was found with a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

