Memphis Labor Council hosts BBQ drive through vaccination clinic

Vaccine
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Labor Council hosted a BBQ drive through vaccination popup Saturday afternoon.

The council hosted this event in place of its traditional Labor Day celebration.

“We know how much our whole community owes to the work of essential workers throughout the pandemic, healthcare workers especially,” said Irvin Calliste, president of the Memphis and West Tennessee AFL-CIO Labor Council. “We need to celebrate the working people who make our city and our country work. But we also need to be aware that COVID-19 is still surging. So we have made this year’s labor day into a safe drive-through event. We have also made it a place to learn about and get the vaccine for folks who don’t have it yet.”

