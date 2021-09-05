Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man stabbed, in critical condition

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a call after a man was wounded on Ketchum Road.

Police say one man was found injured and appeared to have been stabbed. he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time in this ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
13-year-old charged with capital murder after boy burned to death in Tate Co.
Rev. Morgan Parks
Beloved Collierville pastor dies of COVID-19
Federal judge blocks Tennessee governor’s mask opt-out order in Shelby County Schools
12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
Rotel Spinach Dip
Memphis barbershop owner goes viral with rotel spinach dip recipe

Latest News

City Watch Money Norwood
City Watch Alert: Missing woman
A police car.
One shot, dead at warehouse
Traffic Alert: Intersection closure due to investigation
Vaccine
Memphis Labor Council hosts BBQ drive through vaccination clinic