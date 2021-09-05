Man stabbed, in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a call after a man was wounded on Ketchum Road.

Police say one man was found injured and appeared to have been stabbed. he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time in this ongoing investigation.

